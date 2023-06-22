Hjelle (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five over four scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Padres.

Hjelle followed opener Ryan Walker, who tossed a scoreless first inning. This was Hjelle's first outing since his call-up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, and it was just his fourth scoreless effort in 11 major-league appearances on the season. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.79 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB through 17.1 innings. The Giants appear set to continue patching the holes in their rotation with long-relief outings from pitchers like Hjelle, Tristan Beck, Keaton Winn, Sean Manaea and Jakob Junis. With so many multi-inning options available, it's unclear when Hjelle might next take the mound.