The Giants optioned Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Hjelle worked 1.1 scoreless innings of relief Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, but the 26-year-old right-hander carries a rough 8.10 ERA across 13 total major-league plate appearances this season. Tristan Beck will join San Francisco's bullpen in a corresponding roster move ahead of Thursday's series opener versus the Dodgers.