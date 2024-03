Hjelle received a second opinion on his right elbow Friday and will be shut down from throwing for one week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was expected to be shut down for at least a couple weeks after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain earlier this week, so the second opinion appears to have brought encouraging news. Hjelle still figures to begin the season on the injured list, but the shorter shutdown could allow for an early-season return.