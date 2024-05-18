Hjelle (1-1) allowed three hits and struck out one without walking a batter over two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Rockies.

Hjelle was in the game when the Giants rallied ahead in the fifth inning, and they kept the lead the rest of the way. The right-hander has been decent in May, allowing two runs on 11 hits with a 14:0 K:BB over 10 innings across his last seven appearances. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB through 16 innings this season as a multi-inning relief option for the Giants. Hjelle's also added two holds, but he has little chance of seeing consistent late-inning work.