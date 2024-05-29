Howard didn'tt factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Phillies, striking out four over four scoreless innings while scattering five hits and no walks.

Howard ended up being the third pitcher to enter the game for the Giants after Erik Miller pitched one inning as the Giants' opener before reliever Taylor Rogers completed two more innings after him. Howard, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier Tuesday, kept his former team scoreless through the seventh but couldn't get a win after the Giants poked the game's only run across in the 10th. Given the current back-end rotation issues, Howard certainly has given himself a good chance to stick around for now, though the Giants have yet to announce any official plans for the 27-year-old moving forward.