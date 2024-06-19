Share Video

Howard is expected to serve as the Giants' bulk reliever Wednesday against the Cubs behind opening pitcher Erik Miller.

Howard worked as a starter his last time out Friday against the Angels, but he was roughed up for four earned runs on seven hits and four walks before he was pulled from the game midway through the third inning. The Giants will have him work behind Miller on Wednesday with the hope of generating better results from the right-hander.

