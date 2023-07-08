Rogers (4-3) allowed two runs on two walks and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Rogers threw just 10 of 21 pitches for strikes to begin the seventh inning, and his brother, Tyler Rogers, was then tagged for a three-run home run by Ezequiel Tovar. This was the first time since April 12 that the southpaw Rogers has given up multiple runs, and just the fourth appearance in that span that he's been scored on at all. He owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through 30 innings while adding a save and four holds. Despite Friday's misstep, he should continue to be a high-leverage option.