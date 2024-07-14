Rogers (1-3) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Twins.

Rogers served up a go-ahead solo home run to Carlos Santana in the sixth inning, and the Giants couldn't bounce back from it. This was Rogers' first loss in two months, and prior to Saturday he had given up just two runs (one earned) over his prior 22 innings. He's now at a 2.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings while adding four holds in a middle-relief role this year.