Rogers (5-4) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk over one inning to take the loss in extra innings versus the Diamondbacks. He did not record a strikeout.

The Giants were able to rally from behind to tie the game in the 10th inning, but they didn't have a second comeback in them. Rogers saw his 6.1-inning scoreless streak come to a close. Since he only gave up an unearned run, he didn't do damage to his ERA, which is at 2.65 with a 1.10 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB through 37.1 innings this season. Rogers has added six holds and a save while filling a versatile role that often sees him picking up late-inning work.