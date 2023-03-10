Szapucki is likely to begin the season on the injured list due to neuropathy in his pitching arm, Evan Webeck of the Mercury News reports.

Szapucki couldn't feel the fingers on his left hand during his lone Cactus League appearance back on February 26. He hasn't thrown a ball since and the Giants are still trying to determine the root cause of the injury. It sounds like he'll remain shut down until then, so he could be sidelined for a while.