Szapucki was removed from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with right hip tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Szapucki tossed a couple scoreless innings behind starting pitcher Alex Cobb, needing just 20 pitches to record six outs. It seems he would have continued on if not for the hip injury. If this turns out to be more than a day-to-day issue, Szapucki will finish the campaign with a 9.00 ERA and 16:5 K:BB in nine big-league appearances (one start) between the Mets and Giants.