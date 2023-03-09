site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Undergoing tests on right elbow
RotoWire Staff
Szapucki is undergoing tests Thursday after experiencing soreness in his right elbow, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Szapucki has appeared in only one Cactus League game this spring, and that was back on February 26. There should be more clarity on the issue by early next week.
