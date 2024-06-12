Brooks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Brooks will hit the bench for the second day in a row, this time against a lefty (Framber Valdez) after sitting versus right-hander Ronel Blanco in Tuesday's 3-1 loss. Brooks and Wilmer Flores will continue to form a rough platoon at first base while LaMonte Wade (hamstring) is on the shelf, though Flores will still see some select starts against right-handed pitching.