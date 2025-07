Vrieling was traded from the Yankees to the Giants on Thursday along with Jesus Rodriguez and Parks Harber in exchange for Camilo Doval, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Vrieling has a 4.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB in 46 innings across 12 appearances at Double-A. The 24-year-old righty has a good curveball and cutter and may fit better in the bullpen long term.