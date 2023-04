Vrieling is on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Tampa with an elbow injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

His velocity was down this spring, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Vrieling sidelined for a lengthy period of time, and surgery could be on the table. The 22-year-old righty pitched primarily as a reliever in college, and the Yankees had him add 20 pounds of strength during the offseason with the plan to build him up as a starter.