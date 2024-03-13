Vrieling (elbow) is listed as an available pitcher on the lineup card for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Vrieling hasn't made a Grapefruit League appearance and isn't expected to pitch Wednesday either, but his inclusion on the lineup card as an extra arm is an indication that he's fully healthy again as the start of the 2024 minor-league season approaches. The 23-year-old right-hander has yet to make his minor-league debut since being selected by the Yankees with the 100th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He spent the entire 2023 season on Single-A Tampa's 60-day injured list with an elbow injury before he posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 10.2 innings over five starts in the Arizona Fall League.