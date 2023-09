Fitzgerald is starting in center field and batting ninth Friday versus the Dodgers.

It's the second straight start in center for Fitzgerald, who hit a double and drew a bases-loaded walk in his major-league debut Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Prior to his promotion to the Giants, the versatile 26-year-old had posted a shiny .292/.365/.511 batting line with 22 homers and 32 steals in 121 games this season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.