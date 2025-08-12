The Giants recalled Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In every game Fitzgerald has started for the Giants in 2025, it has been at second base. However, he did play two games in right field since being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on July 9. Since the demotion, the 27-year-old slashed .250/.333/.346 with two home runs and 28 strikeouts across 117 plate appearances. With his promotion Tuesday, the Giants optioned Carson Whisenhunt to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.