Fitzgerald (rib) went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-1 win over the Athletics.

Fitzgerald was placed on the 10-day IL on May 1 due to a left rib fracture but was reinstated Friday after a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. The 27-year-old infielder drew a walk in the third inning before coming around to score on a grand slam by Wilmer Flores. Fitzgerald also lined his fifth double of the 2025 campaign into left field during the fourth. He's now slashing .286/.348/.440 with 15 runs scored, seven RBI and a 7:22 BB:K across 94 plate appearances.