Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Fitzgerald gave the Giants a little more breathing room with his eighth-inning homer. He's gone just 4-for-20 (.200) over six games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, though he has two doubles and a homer in that span. Overall, he's at a .227/.287/.333 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 10 doubles and one triple over 63 games. Fitzgerald is still seeing a starting role at second base, but with Matt Chapman back from the injured list, Brett Wisely could be in contention for more time at second base until Casey Schmitt (hand) is ready to return as well.