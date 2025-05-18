Fitzgerald isn't part of the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Fitzgerald will get a day off after making back-to-back starts following his activation from the 10-day injured list Friday. In his place, Christian Koss will bat ninth and play second base.
