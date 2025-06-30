Fitzgerald was called up from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Monday's series opener with the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitzgerald will officially return to the major-league roster after being sent down June 23. The 27-year-old will look to improve upon the .230/.289/.320 slash line he posted over 178 at-bats in 57 games with the Giants so far this season. Fitzgerald will replace Casey Schmitt (wrist) with the big-league club after Schmitt was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.