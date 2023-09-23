Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Fitzgerald's ninth-inning blast produced the final score, giving the Giants a little more breathing room against their rivals. He's gone 2-for-6 with a walk and three RBI over his first two major-league games. Fitzgerald split time between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento this year, posting a combined .292/.365/.511 slash line with 22 home runs, 78 RBI, 87 runs scored, 32 stolen bases, 26 doubles and seven triples through 121 minor-league contests. While a natural infielder, he's made his first two big-league starts in center field, which could be bad news for Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto over the last week-plus of the season.