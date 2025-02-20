Fitzgerald (back) will resume baseball activities Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fitzgerald was held out of workouts for a couple days due to a lower-back injury. With the issue having subsided, he's been cleared to resume activities and should be ready to play in Cactus League games before long.
