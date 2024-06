Fitzgerald was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was originally in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Texas but will instead lost his place on San Francisco's roster. Fitzgerald has been a solid bench piece for the Giants this season with a .273/.333/.409 slash line in 72 plate appearances, but for now he'll head back to the minors.