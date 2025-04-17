Fitzgerald went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The 27-year-old hit a double into the gap in right-center field to plate one of San Francisco's four runs in the seventh inning. Fitzgerald has settled in as the Giants' primary second baseman so far, and he's also parlayed his success in the second half of the 2024 season into a strong start this year. Through 51 at-bats (15 games), Fitzgerald is batting .314 with one home run, four doubles, one triple and four stolen bases.