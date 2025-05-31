Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with a double during Friday's 2-0 victory over the Marlins.

Fitzgerald delivered fantastic production out of the ninth spot in the lineup yet again for the Giants, picking up his third three-hit game of the season and snapping a three-game drought without a hit in the process. He also didn't strike out in a game for the first time in seven contests. Slashing .277/.333/.403 on the season, those are certainly not numbers typical of a batter hitting in the nine slot but that's where Fitzgerald has been used lately. Now, the 27-year-old will hope to discover his power stroke, lacking an extra-base hit in his last six games.