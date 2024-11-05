Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said Tuesday that the team will be looking for a shortstop this offseason rather than putting Fitzgerald there on an everyday basis, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey referenced Fitzgerald's ability to play multiple positions, perhaps an indication that the Giants have the 27-year-old pegged for a super utility role in 2025. He trailed off in September (.677 OPS), but Fitzgerald still finished with a .280/.334/.497 batting line while hitting 15 homers and stealing 17 bases over 96 games. While his position doesn't appear nailed down yet, Fitzgerald should remain an everyday player for the Giants next season.