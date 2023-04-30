Rogers (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

The game was played at altitude in Mexico City, making this a pitcher's worst nightmare. Rogers was the unlucky one who gave up a two-run home run to Manny Machado in the seventh inning, which put the Padres ahead for good. Rogers had allowed just one run over 14.1 innings prior to Saturday, and he has a still-solid 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 13:3 K:BB through 12 appearances this season. He's also picked up a save and three holds as a high-leverage option in the Giants' bullpen.