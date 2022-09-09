Rogers struck out one in a perfect inning during a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Since the start of August, Rogers has allowed nine runs (six earned) over 15 innings spanning 14 appearances. He's added an 11:5 K:BB with a loss and two holds in that span. Rogers' relative inconsistency has prevented him from regaining a high-leverage role on a regular basis. For the year, he owns a 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB through 62.1 innings through 59 appearances.