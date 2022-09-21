Rogers (3-4) earned the win during Tuesday's 6-3 victory against the Rockies, allowing one hit and striking out in two scoreless innings.

Rogers followed opener John Brebbia with two easy frames and fell in line for the win after San Francisco took the lead in the bottom of the third. The 31-year-old has been relegated to bullpen games and low-leverage usage since struggling through most of July and August and has responded by submitting 10.1 scoreless innings across six September appearances. Rogers 4.01 ERA is the lowest it's been since a 3.78 mark on May 20.