Rogers has allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 3.2 innings across four Cactus League games.

Rogers doesn't strike out many batters with his sidearm delivery, so that's not a concern, but the increase in walks is a bit troublesome. He posted a 5.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 across 75.2 innings in a setup role last season, which also saw him earn 15 holds but no saves. The right-hander will compete with his twin brother, Taylor Rogers, for high-leverage spots, though Camilo Doval is locked in as the Giants' closer to begin the season.