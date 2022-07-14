Rogers' last two appearances have been longer than one inning.

Entering the season, Rogers was expected to be part of the high-leverage mix. It appears his role has evolved a bit, as he's more often entered games in the middle innings (or even earlier in bullpen games). The change has worked out well -- he's allowed runs just once in his last eight appearances, posting a 1.80 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his last 10 innings. For the season, the submariner has a 4.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 42.1 innings while picking up 11 holds and a 1-3 record in 40 appearances. With less late-inning work and poor strikeout numbers, Rogers is unlikely to carry much fantasy appeal.