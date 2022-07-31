Rogers (2-3) struck out three in two perfect innings to earn the win Saturday over the Cubs.

Starter Jakob Junis didn't qualify for the win by going only four innings, with Rogers providing solid multi-inning relief. For much of July, Rogers' role has evolved into that of a middle reliever. He's allowed six runs on 10 hits and seven walks with seven strikeouts over 12.1 innings. He's posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB in 47.1 innings overall while collecting 11 holds and a blown save through 45 outings.