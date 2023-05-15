Rogers (0-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on a hit and a walk over one innings.

Rogers pitched a perfect eighth inning to keep the game tied at 1-1. He stayed in for the ninth, walking Christian Walker before Lourdes Gurriel tagged him for a walkoff double. All three of Rogers' losses have come in his last six outings, a span in which he's given up five runs over 5.2 innings. The reliever has a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB while adding a save and seven holds through 20 innings overall this season.