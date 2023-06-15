Rogers (1-4) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the extra-inning win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Giants were down to their last out at one point, but Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run home run to tie it in the ninth inning. Rogers kept it tied, and the team rallied again in the 10th. Rogers has strung together 8.1 consecutive scoreless innings, and it's been 12.2 frames since he last gave up an earned run. He's worked as a setup man to great effect with a 1.65 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 25:11 K:BB, 13 holds, two saves and a blown save over 32.2 innings this season. His 3.0 BB/9 and 3.63 FIP are both the worst marks of his career, however, which suggests he could experience regression.