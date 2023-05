Rogers (0-4) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Marlins.

The leadoff batter reached on an error, and the Marlins were able to play small ball to get him home for the only run of the game. Rogers has largely settled down after ending April on a shaky note, and he remains in a setup role. The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB with two saves and eight holds through 24.1 innings this season.