Rogers (0-2) allowed a run on one hit and a hit batter while striking out one in 1.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Marlins.

Manager Gabe Kapler tried to get a second inning out of Rogers after he pitched a scoreless eighth, but he made a mess of the ninth. A single, a hit batter and a balk put two runners in scoring position, and Jesus Sanchez walked it off with a sacrifice fly. This ended Rogers' four-inning scoreless streak over his last three appearances, though it was his first loss since April 11. He owns a 6.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB while logging eight holds and a blown save across 22.1 innings as a high-leverage option this year.