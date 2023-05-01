Rogers (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus the Padres on Sunday.

Rogers appeared in both games in Mexico City this weekend, and he took the loss in each of those contests. He put two of the three batters he faced on base Sunday, and Camilo Doval was unable to get out of the jam. Rogers now has a 2.93 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings. He'll certainly enjoy getting back to sea level soon, though a three-game stop in Houston starts Monday before the Giants are back home at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park over the weekend.