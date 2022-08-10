Rogers (2-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Rogers got the ball after the Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, but he didn't handle the high-leverage spot well. He allowed a one-out single to Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto got aboard on catcher's interference before Manny Machado walked it off with a three-run home run. Rogers has been hit or miss since the start of July -- he's pitched 15 times in that span, allowing multiple runs five times. The right-hander has a 4.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 52 innings while adding 12 holds and a blown save in 50 appearances.