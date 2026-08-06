Giants' Victor Bericoto: Begins rehab assignment

Bericoto (oblique) went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 13-10 extra-innings loss to Round Rock on Wednesday.

Bericoto has been on the 10-day injured list since July 10 due to a left oblique strain, though he appears to be nearing a return to the majors after beginning a rehab assignment Thursday. The 24-year-old outfielder lined a double to center field in the first inning before coming around to score. He also collected an RBI on a groundout in the second. Before landing on the IL, Bericoto slashed .293/.305/.552 with nine RBI, seven runs scored, four long balls and a stolen base across 59 plate appearances with the Giants.