Bericoto has gone 3-for-20 with two home runs and 3:8 BB:K in 23 plate appearances over six games since being promoted from High-A Eugene to Double-A Richmond on July 4.

Bericoto received the call-up to Richmond two weeks ago after he slashed .295/.353/.531 with 30 extra-base hits and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate in 309 plate appearances for Eugene. The outfielder/first baseman largely struggled at the dish over his first three seasons of affiliated ball, but he's shown a more disciplined approach and has tapped into more power even while facing tougher competition in his age-21 campaign.