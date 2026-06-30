Giants' Victor Bericoto: Doubles in defeat

Bericoto went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bericoto singled in the second inning and doubled in the fifth before coming around to score San Francisco's first run. The 24-year-old outfielder has logged at least one hit in each of his last five appearances, batting .412 with three RBI, three runs scored and two home runs in 18 plate appearances during that stretch. Overall, he's slashing .286/.306/.571 with four runs scored, four RBI and three long balls across 36 plate appearances this season.