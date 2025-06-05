Bericoto (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-9 with four strikeouts in two games since he was assigned to Double-A Richmond after being reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list.

Bericoto missed about a month of action for Sacramento due to the injury before he was sent to Richmond after playing in six rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 23-year-old had slashed just .196/.196/.283 at Sacramento prior to missing time with the injury, so Bericoto could need an extended run of quality performances with Richmond before he rejoins the Triple-A club.