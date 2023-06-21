Bericoto has a .305/.360/.540 slash line with 13 home runs and a 17.6 percent strikeout rate in 60 games for High-A Eugene.

Bericoto made some noise with a strong showing as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, but injuries limited him in 2021 and he was roughly league average (97 wRC+) as a 20-year-old at Single-A last season, so this qualifies as a post-hype breakout. He has gone back and forth between first base and the outfield dating back to his first year in pro ball, and that remains the case, with starts sprinkled between right field, first base and left field.