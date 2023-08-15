Meckler is again starting in center field and batting second Tuesday against the Rays.

Meckler went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in his major-league debut Monday versus Tampa Bay, but the Giants clearly believe he can be an impactful offensive presence at baseball's highest level just 14 months after selecting him in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Prior to his sudden call-up, the 23-year-old had posted a stellar .379/.463/.522 batting line in 69 games this summer between High-A Eugene, Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.