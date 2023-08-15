Meckler went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Meckler began the campaign in High-A ball but was promoted to the majors Monday after mashing at three different minor-league levels. The outfielder demonstrated a good eye at the plate with a 39:43 BB:K over 69 minor-league contests, so it wasn't surprising that he took a walk in his big-league debut, though he also struck out twice. Meckler should get an opportunity to log consistent at-bats out the gate, but he may have a short leash since the Giants are in the midst of a tight battle for a wild-card spot int he National League.