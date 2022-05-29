Mathisen (undisclosed) has appeared in two games for Triple-A Sacramento since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, going 0-for-5 with two walks and a run.

Mathisen was sidelined for just under a month due to the unspecified injury. For the season, the 28-year-old is hitting .154/.262/.346 while striking out in 31.1 percent of his 61 plate appearances at Sacramento.