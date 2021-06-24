The Mariners acquired Mathisen from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Mathisen, who began the season with the Diamondbacks, will be moving on to his third organization in just over the month after the Rays were quick to drop him from their 40-man roster. The 27-year-old should have a clearer path to getting a look at the big-league level with Seattle, but he's expected to report to Triple-A Tacoma initially. Over 18 games with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham, Mathisen slashed .288/.344/.525 with three home runs and nine RBI.