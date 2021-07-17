Mathisen was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
Mathisen never made his way up to Seattle's 26-man roster after being acquired from the Diamondbacks on June 24. He'll once again go on the waiver wire, where he could attract interest from club's looking for organizational infield depth. Mathisen slashed an underwhelming .119/.255/.190 across 51 big-league plate appearances with Arizona earlier this season.
